Penguin chick takes first swim at Shedd Aquarium

A Magellanic penguin chick at the Shedd Aquarium took its first swim Thursday.

The three-month-old chick recently shed its fluffy infant feathers, replacing them with a coat of waterproof adult feathers. This new coat allows the chick to swim and dive underwater.

While the chick can still be identified by its lighter coloring, it has grown to the size of its parents.

The sex of the chick, which is determined via blood test, will be released in the near future. Once the sex is determined, the Shedd will name the chick.

The chick, along with the rest of its colony, can be seen at the Shedd Aquarium in the Polar Play Zone.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
