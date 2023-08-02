The FBI is investigating after another PNC Bank location was robbed in Chicago for a second time in two days.

2 PNC Bank locations robbed in Chicago this week, FBI says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating after a PNC Bank location was robbed in Chicago for the second time in two days.

The FBI said the latest robbery was Tuesday at Damen and Armitage in Bucktown.

Another robbery happened Monday at the PNC Bank in the Uptown neighborhood's 4400 block of North Broadway.

SEE ALSO | Ohio bank robbery suspect gets caught after falling into recycle bin

Officials did not say how much money was taken.

No arrests have been made in either case.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood