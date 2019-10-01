Rogers Park killer still at large, police ask for public's help with ongoing investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4405018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in two murders in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One year after two random killings in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police are appealing to the public for help catching the killer.The shootings took place in two days, and the same masked man in suspected in both.One year after the murders and one day after Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, police still have no answers. Police said they reviewed hundreds of hours of video, photos and witness accounts in the past year."We've exhausted all active and actionable leads, and again are asking for public assistance," said Commander Robert Cesario, Area North Detectives.A gunman murdered Eliyahu Moscowitz as he walked the path in Loyola Park just after 10 p.m. a year ago. The day before, police believe the same man shot and killed 72-year-old Douglass Watts in Rogers Park.Police believe the killer was captured on surveillance video just moments after the first murder. They also believe both men were killed at random."We know there is someone out there who has innocuous information that will help us get the kickstart this investigation needs," Cesario said.The murders paralyzed Rogers Park residents for month. On the second night of Chanukah last year, Moscowitz's former school in Skokie lit a menorah in his honor."What better way to honor his memory than by increasing light at that location where somebody tried to spread darkness and evil," said Rabbi Yoel Wolf, Chabad of East Rogers Park.Now, as the second year since his death begins, his family and the faith community hope police work may finally bring them some peace.There is still a $150,000 reward available for information