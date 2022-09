Apparent police chase ends on Tri-State Tollway; Illinois State Police investigating

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after an apparent chase ended on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 75th Street in south suburban Countryside.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as traffic in that area is backed up.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.