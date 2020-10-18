hit and run

Police seek car in Lincoln Park hit-and-run that injured man, 25, in wheelchair

CHICAGO -- Authorities are looking for a car that hit a man in a wheelchair earlier this month in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 25-year-old man was crossing Stockton Drive in a motorized wheelchair with his dog next to him about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 near Fullerton Parkway when the car hit him, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The car, described as a red, four-door Toyota sedan, did not stop after hitting him and sped away southbound on Stockton, police said. The left side of the car's front bumper was damaged in the crash.

The man was seriously injured and hospitalized, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
