Chicago Mayor Candidate: Bob Fioretti

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate Bob Fioretti.

Bob Fioretti was born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He attended St. Anthony's Grammar School and Mendel High School.

He received a Pullman Foundation scholarship to attend the University of Illinois, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and served as Student Body President. He earned his law degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law, where he remains a member of the adjunct faculty.

Bob Fioretti is a practicing civil rights attorney and was formerly an alderman in Chicago's City Council, representing the 2nd Ward.

Biographical information from www.bobforchicago.com.
