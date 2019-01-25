Bob Fioretti was born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He attended St. Anthony's Grammar School and Mendel High School.He received a Pullman Foundation scholarship to attend the University of Illinois, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and served as Student Body President. He earned his law degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law, where he remains a member of the adjunct faculty.Bob Fioretti is a practicing civil rights attorney and was formerly an alderman in Chicago's City Council, representing the 2nd Ward.