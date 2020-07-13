Chance the Rapper appears to defend Kanye West's presidential run on Twitter

Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper, took to Twitter Monday morning in apparent defense of fellow rapper Kanye West, who announced last week he planned to run for president in the 2020 election.
He ask his 8.3 million followers on Twitter "Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?"
Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020
The post sparked a reaction in the community, prompting some to criticize Bennett and West's relationship and their motives.
He then went on to use the moment to call out the Chicago Police Department about the 1964 killing of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.
I didnt plan on trending today, but I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020
The Chicago rapper has been known to voice his political opinion on Twitter, especially about the most recent mayoral election. In 2018, Bennett endorsed Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.
At the time Bennett said too many people don't vote for who they think they should, but instead who they think could win. He has also previously been openly critical about former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, with some fans even creating a website calling for the rapper to run for mayor.
Bennett later went on to endorse Toni Preckwinkle in her run for the position. Ironically, his father Ken Bennett was a co-chairman of Preckwinkle's campaign -who was eventually beat out by the city's current mayor Lori Lightfoot.
