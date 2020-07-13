Politics

Chance the Rapper appears to defend Kanye West's presidential run on Twitter

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper is once again using social media to engage people in a conversation about politics.

Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper, took to Twitter Monday morning in apparent defense of fellow rapper Kanye West, who announced last week he planned to run for president in the 2020 election.

He ask his 8.3 million followers on Twitter "Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?"



The post sparked a reaction in the community, prompting some to criticize Bennett and West's relationship and their motives.

He then went on to use the moment to call out the Chicago Police Department about the 1964 killing of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.



The Chicago rapper has been known to voice his political opinion on Twitter, especially about the most recent mayoral election. In 2018, Bennett endorsed Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

WATCH: Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia
EMBED More News Videos

Chance the Rapper has made an endorsement in the upcoming Chicago mayoral election.


At the time Bennett said too many people don't vote for who they think they should, but instead who they think could win. He has also previously been openly critical about former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, with some fans even creating a website calling for the rapper to run for mayor.

RELATED: Highlights on how Chance the Rapper has given back to CPS

Bennett later went on to endorse Toni Preckwinkle in her run for the position. Ironically, his father Ken Bennett was a co-chairman of Preckwinkle's campaign -who was eventually beat out by the city's current mayor Lori Lightfoot.

WATCH: Chance the Rapper endorses Toni Preckwinkle
EMBED More News Videos

Chance the Rapper announced Thursday he is supporting Toni Preckwinkle for mayor of Chicago.



The video featured is related to a previous article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskanye westchance the rapperpresidential raceu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
64 shot, 11 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
1 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan, SB lanes reopen
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Video released of people who pointed guns out of moving car, police say
Girl who drowned at Portage campground ID'd
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
Show More
Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft
'Movies in the Parks' kicks off in Chicago Monday night
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
COVID-19 spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Monday
More TOP STORIES News