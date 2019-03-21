Chance the Rapper endorses Preckwinkle as Chicago's next mayor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5209627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chance the Rapper is expected to make an announcement Thursday morning as the latest debate between Mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot continue to heat up.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper weighs in on the race for mayor."We all have one vote and one voice come April 2," Chance said.During a press conference Thursday morning Chance the Rapper revealed his endorsement for Toni Preckwinkle as the next Chicago mayor."It's not about who I thought would win, but who I thought had the most principles that aligned with mine," Chance said.Wednesday night both candidates faced off in an hour-long televised debate on ABC7.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinckle and front-runner Lori Lightfoot both positioned themselves as the best woman to bring big changes to the city.Lightfoot wanted to talk about the historic nature of two African American women vying to be Chicago's next mayor. While Preckwinckle called it historic, she also went on the attack."Let me just say while I was transforming our health care system and increasing access and improving the quality of care my opponent was working for a law firm that defends tobacco companies and polluters," Preckwinkle said."They've chosen a strategy from the night of the February 26th election that their path to victory is to try to demonize and destroy me, to make me look like something other than I am," Lightfoot followed.They also sparred over change versus experience.Lightfoot said her opponent is part of a broken and corrupt political machine. Meanwhile, Preckwinckle took a shot at Lightfoot's lack of executive experience suggesting she understands very little about how government works."President Preckwinkle says change is difficult, it's not difficult if you have resolve and it's not difficult if you're not part of the broken corrupt political machine," Lightfoot said."The idea that she would suggest that change is easy, that change is easy is just a manifestation of how little you understand of how government works," Preckwinkle responded.Thursday night both women will take part in a candidate forum at 7 p.m. on WTTW's Chicago Tonight.