better government association

Chicago Inspector General investigation into CPS began after BGA report

Mayor Lori Lightfoot sealed $1.6M favor for campaign donor, BGA says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Inspector General began an investigation into CPS after a Better Government Association investigative reporter dug into a favor.

David Kidwell from the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the Chicago Public Schools investigation.

BGA reporter Kiannah Sepeda-Miller co-reported with Chalkbeat on a $1.6 million favor Mayor Lori Lightfoot sealed for a campaign donor with the city school system. The IG also looked into former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett.

RELATED: Better Government Association wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for state in new year

Projects like this one help provide residents with the transparency and accountability needed to ensure CPS is doing right by school staff, students and families, Kidwell said.

To find out more, visit bettergov.org and chicago.suntimes.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootbetter government associationchicago public schoolscps
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
BGA wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for IL in 2021
BGA looks back on 2020
BGA sheds light on CPS $1.6M no-bid deal to buy remote-learning devices
Chicago not enforcing recycling laws for big buildings: BGA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Girl, 11, says she was sexually assaulted during remote learning: CPD
Tank Noodle faces backlash after owners go to DC Trump rally
1 dead, dozens displaced in River Grove fire
Lentil Soup recipe sure to warm you up
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Deadly siege focuses attention on Capitol Police
Show More
Disproportionate number of IL COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities: data
Democrats plan lightning-fast Trump impeachment, want him out now
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy with flurries Saturday
Man seen in photo carrying Pelosi's lectern among dozens arrested
More TOP STORIES News