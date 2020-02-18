Rod Blagojevich: Ex-Illinois governor to get jail break from Trump

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When he was governor, Rod Blagojevich fancied himself as presidential timber. As a convicted governor, Blagojevich needed a president with a big stick to extricate him from behind bars.
ABC News reports that President Donald Trump will do what he said he was considering doing: give Blagojevich a jail break. The president is expected to commute the corrupt governor's 14-year prison sentence to time served.
Blagojevich has been locked up for more than seven years at the Federal Correctional Institution-Englewood south of Denver, Colorado.
The timing of Blagojevich's actual release from the prison is not certain, but the process is expected to move quickly. Prior to presidential action, Blagojevich was looking at a release date of May 2024.
Talk of clemency for Blagojevich had been brewing since the convicted governor lost his final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in April. Former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich, 63, had been waging a public relations campaign, apparently hoping that President Trump would hear her cries for clemency.
In June of 2018, the possibility gained traction when President Trump mentioned that he was considering such a move.
Blagojevich and Trump do have history. Trump hosted Blagojevich on his Celebrity Apprentice TV show in 2010.
In a separate, and now unnecessary procedure, Blagojevich's attorneys filed paperwork with the Department of Justice asking for a sentence commutation. That official method can take years and usually doesn't end well for applications. In the case of executive clemency by a president, there are no rules or regulations as to how it is carried out or who receives White House mercy.
In 2011, Blagojevich was convicted on 17 counts related to the attempted sale of Barack Obama's U.S. senate seat and the fundraising shakedowns of a children's hospital executive and a racetrack owner. About a year earlier, the impeached governor's initial criminal trial ended with a jury deadlocked on all but one count of lying to the FBI, forcing a retrial.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation
Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal
Rod Blagojevich: Ex-Illinois governor to get jail break from Trump
I-TEAM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News