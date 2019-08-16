Donald Trump called Dick Durbin to discuss Rod Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump called Illinois Senator Dick Durbin to discuss the former governor Rod Blagojevich's sentence last Friday, officials from the senators office confirmed.
Trump discussed Blagojevich's possible commutation again on Thursday.
"I feel very badly. I think he was very harshly sentenced but we're looking at it very strongly," Trump said. "I floated it and wanted to see where the Democrats stood, where the Republicans stood, people feel very strongly about Rod Blagojevich."
Durbin's office confirmed Trump called Durbin Friday and they talked about Blagojevich. In a statement, a spokesperson for the senator said, "Sen. Durbin did not take a position on whether or not former Governor Blagojevich's sentence should be commuted."
But like the president, Durbin was outspoken this week about Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence.
"I think the 14 year sentence was excessive and harsh. I've said that publicly for a long time. I've compared it against sentences of other crimes. It just doesn't match up," Durbin said Monday.
"He's been in there for seven and a half years, that's a long time," Trump said Thursday. "And what he did was terrible, but it's a long time. It's a long time."
At the Illinois State Fair Thursday, Republican Darin LaHood told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall he told the president a commutation would not send the right message.
"The fact that there has been no remorse, no apology on behalf of Blagojevich and what engaged in was really pervasive, extensive and the damage it's done to our government in our state is something that the White House needed to be made aware," LaHood said.
A spokesperson for Blagojevich declined to comment.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
VIDEO: Shirtless Rod Blagojevich works out in Colorado prison yard
Rod Blagojevich: Trump 'very strongly' considering commuting prison sentence
Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Trump to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich writes op-ed calling for prison reform
Illinois Republicans urge Trump not to grant Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Former US attorney general voices support for Blagojevich
Patti Blagojevich hopeful after Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Rod Blagojevich: Donald Trump considers clemency for ex-IL gov; to pardon Dinesh D'Souza
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
Supreme Court considers Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama for not commuting father's sentence
Report: Blagojevich asks for presidential commutation
Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
BGA: What happened to Blagojevich's inner circle?
Petition asks Obama to grant Rod Blagojevich clemency
Rod Blagojevich to serve original 14-year sentence
Blagojevich sings prison blues: Lawyers file for re-sentencing
Blagojevich rehearing denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Prosecutors ask for new Blagojevich sentencing date
Supreme Court rejects Rod Blagojevich appeal in corruption case
Supreme Court nears decision on Blagojevich appeal
Scalia's death could impact Blagojevich's appeal
Locked-up Blago still able to watch his Cubs
Patti Blagojevich "feeling sad" on couple's 25th anniversary
Donald Trump called Dick Durbin to discuss Rod Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More