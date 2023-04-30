Chicago crime: Popeyes restaurant burglarized in Calumet Heights, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone burglarized a Popeyes restaurant on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the break-in happened in Calumet Heights at 8732 South Stony Island Avenue just before 1 a.m.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Police investigating armed robbery at Dunkin' in Greater Grand Crossing

The drive-thru window was broken and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the registers, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglary.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood