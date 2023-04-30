WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: Popeyes restaurant burglarized in Calumet Heights, police say

By WLS logo
Sunday, April 30, 2023 9:29PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone burglarized a Popeyes restaurant on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the break-in happened in Calumet Heights at 8732 South Stony Island Avenue just before 1 a.m.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Police investigating armed robbery at Dunkin' in Greater Grand Crossing

The drive-thru window was broken and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the registers, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglary.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW