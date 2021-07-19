portillos

Chicago-based chain Portillo's to soon offer stock to public

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Portillo's plans public offering of stock

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portillo fans can soon own a piece of the popular Chicago-based chain.

The company announced Monday that it will go public.

Known for its Chicago-style food such as hot dogs and Italian beef, the company is planning an IPO, or initial public offering, for its stock.

The company has filed paperwork with the securities commission but it is not known when it will be official.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The chain has more than 60 restaurants in 9 states.
