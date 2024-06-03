Chicago shootings: At least 19 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A concealed-carry license holder shot three attackers outside his home Friday night on West Wrightwood Avenue in Belmont Cragin, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 19 people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend, police said.

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

At about 7 p.m., he was in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street when two gunmen approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests were reported.

Hours later, a concealed-carry license holder shot three people outside his home in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at around 11:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, police said. A war of words turned into an all-out brawl, ending with shots fired.

The 43-year-old male victim was arguing with three men who he knew when police said the men attacked him.

"He's my cousin, the one that they beat up," Andres Salgado said. "I don't really know the whole story, but my cousin's a hardworking man... he has two kids. His wife is a teacher in public schools."

According to police, the victim pulled out a handgun and fired it, striking all three alleged attackers. The homeowner is a concealed-to-carry license holder.

"They tried to go into my cousin's house," Salgado said.

A 29-year-old man sustained five gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. A 55-year-old man was shot in the neck and is in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Police said the victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The victim's gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

"He's a hardworking man, doesn't deserve this," Salgado said.

A motive and the circumstances behind the attack are still under investigation by Area Five detectives. No information has been released by police about any possible criminal charges.

Minutes later, two men were shot and critically injured in the University Village neighborhood, police said.

The men were on the street in the 1300-block of West 13th Street when someone fired shots.

A 23-year-old man, shot four times in his leg, was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 26, was also shot in his leg. He was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Police said both victims refused to answer any questions about the shooting. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

One Sunday, a man was shot while trying to break into a home on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 8100-block of Champlain Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

A 50-year-old man was trying to break into the house when he was shot by the homeowner, who is a concealed-carry license holder.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition was a gunshot wound to the back. Chicago police area detectives are investigating.

Later Sunday night, a man was shot to death in the Stony Island Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 8600-block of South Cregier Avenue just before 11 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man in an alley with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Over Memorial Day weekend, at least 41 people were shot, nine fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.