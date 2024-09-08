Chicago shootings: At least 22 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A shooting left one man critically injured on Sunday and led to a SWAT situation on Sunday.

A shooting left one man critically injured on Sunday and led to a SWAT situation on Sunday.

A shooting left one man critically injured on Sunday and led to a SWAT situation on Sunday.

A shooting left one man critically injured on Sunday and led to a SWAT situation on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 22 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police found a man shot to death in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 11500-block of South LaSalle Street around 12:54 a.m.

Police said witnesses saw a red two-door vehicle drive off after a 38-year-old man was shot to death.

Nobody is in custody.

Two people were shot on the city's South Side in a SWAT situation on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

A man was shot in the 10500-block of Cottage Grove Avenue around 2:13 a.m.

Chicago police said the man took himself to the hospital. At last check he was in critical condition.

A second shooitng victim was taken to the hospital witha graze wound. Police said they are expected to be okay.

As of 9 a.m. Chicago police said the SWAT situation ended "without incident."

READ MORE | 2 shot, 1 in custody after SWAT situation on South Side, Chicago police say

A South Side neighborhood is on edge after shots rang out Saturday evening, leaving a woman dead and a man critically injured.

The violence erupted around 5:20 p.m. in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood in the 1600-block of East 87th Street.

A woman was driving with a 21-year-old man and two children inside.

Both adults were shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The Chicago Fire Department said the children were treated at the scene and were not transported to hospitals

READ MORE | Woman fatally shot, man injured inside car carrying two children in Avalon Park: Chicago police

Later on Saturday night, a woman shot a man that Chicago police said was trying to break into her home.

It happened at a home in the 2300-block of E. 69th Street in the city's South Shore neighborhood around 10: 45 p.m.

A woman, who is a licensed carry conceal holder, saw him and shot the suspect in the leg.

CPD Area One Detectives are investigating the case as an attempted burglary.

READ MORE | Woman with CCL shoots intruder in South Shore, police say

Last weekend, At least 31 shot, 5 fatally, in Labor Day weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

