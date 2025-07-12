Chicago shootings: At least 6 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

One person was injured in a Kennedy Expressway shooting and crash on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said it happened on southbound Interstate 90 at North Cumberland Avenue in the city's O'Hare neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

A male driver suffered a gunshot wound, and his vehicle struck a semi, ISP said. A third vehicle was also hit in the crash.

The shooting victim, whose age was not immediately known, was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

ISP said all southbound lanes were closed for an an investigation, but they reopened just before 4 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

A man was found shot to death on the city's Far South Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 13200-block of South Langley Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Responding officers found a 43-year-old man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, on the ground outside, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Prince Johnson.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Minutes earlier, a suspect on a scooter shot and seriously injured a man on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Old Town neighborhood's 500-block of West Scott Street just before 9:30 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he saw a male of an unknown age approach him on a scooter, police said.

Police said the suspect took out a gun, and the victim drew his handgun.

The victim, shot in the leg and groin, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Officers recovered a weapon on the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

