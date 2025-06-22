Pride Fest continues Sunday, beachgoers find ways to keep cool in dangerous heat

Chicago weather LIVE: Heat Advisory for area, Extreme Heat Warning for Cook Co., heat index in 100s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dangerous heat continued for Chicago and the suburbs on Sunday, with the heat index expected to reach 100-107 degrees again.

A National Weather Service Extreme Heat Warning went into effect for Cook County at 10 a.m. Friday, and will expire at midnight Tuesday.

There is also a Heat Advisory for most of the Chicago area.

RELATED | Chicago weather 7-day forecast: AccuWeather Alert for heat Saturday

There are plenty of ways to cool down around the city.

Starting Saturday, the city's 50 outdoor pools have now opened seven days a week.

Dangerous heat continued for Chicago and the suburbs on Sunday, with the heat index expected to reach 100-105 degrees again.

Beaches are also open. The Chicago Park District said they are fully staffed with lifeguards, and they are reminding everyone that swimming is allowed 11 a.m. to 7p.m.

The city will also open cooling centers, which include Garfield Center, Chicago Park District locations, public libraries, city colleges and police districts. Anyone who doesn't have air conditions are encouraged to visit one of the locations.

SEE MORE | How to stay cool in Chicago area amid rising temperatures this summer: LIST

The Office of Emergency Management is warning that the extreme temperatures could cause heat related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For those who plan on spending time in the heat, the city's health commissioner advised people to keep cool by applying ice or wet towels to their necks, wrists, armpits and groin areas.

City leaders said they will also be checking on those who are unhoused and need a place to stay. People were also asked to check on neighbors and those who are elderly during the dangerous heat.

RELATED | Keeping pets safe during Chicago heat wave

Pride Fest organizers in Northalsted said they are prepared to handle the heat this weekend.

The two-day street festival is a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ life, culture, and community. It is located on Halsted Street, between Addison and Grace, and has a long list of musicians who are set to perform, this weekend.

The first day of Pride Fest wrapped up at 10 p.m. Saturday.