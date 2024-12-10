Defense wants count dismissed in ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The defense team for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan wants the judge to dismiss one of the criminal counts against him.

That count claims Madigan used his influence to get AT &T to pay former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo more than $20,000 for a no-work consulting contract.

Prosecutors want to call Acevedo to the stand Wednesday.

His attorney said Acevedo has been diagnosed with dementia, and is not competent to testify.

The judge said he'll decide on that and the AT &T count later Tuesday.

The judge's decision regarding Acevedo's testimony could determine whether the government is able to wrap up its case against Madigan this week or next at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Monday was an unusually short day in the corruption trial of Michael Madigan.

Madigan and co-defendant Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

