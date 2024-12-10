Former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo has dementia, may not testify in ex-Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday was an unusually short day in the corruption trial of Michael Madigan.

But, it did reveal the nickname Governor-elect JB Pritzker's staff had given the then-speaker by late 2018.

An email was sent to Pritzker on Dec. 4, 2018 that said, "Attached is a most recent Sphinx list of recommendations ahead of your meeting today."

Downstate Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, who at the time was senior advisor to the incoming governor, sent the email.

On the stand Monday, Budzinski said she did not know why the nickname was given, but stated the governor's office gave "serious consideration" to the people recommended for jobs by the speaker. But, she insisted those on Madigan's list were far from a slam dunk.

"We did a lot of due diligence. We had a very thorough vetting process," Budzinski said.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Testimony continues in ex-Illinois speaker trial

But it was outside of the jury's earshot, where perhaps the most interesting developments took place, as the effort to call former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo to the stand this coming Wednesday continues.

Sentenced to six months in prison for tax evasion, Acevedo is a one-time member of Madigan's leadership team, who went on to collect $120,000 from ComEd, and another $22,500 from AT &T for what were essentially no-work consulting jobs prosecutors say he obtained thanks to Madigan's influence.

Jurors heard a phone call from Nov. 20, 2018, between John Bradley and Mike McClain.

"The other two, I don't hear much out of 'em unless Eddie Acevedo doesn't get his check within 12 hours of when he thinks he's supposed to get it," Bradley said.

"Yeah, he's something. Isn't he?" McClain said.

But, while Acevedo is being compelled to testify, in court Monday, his attorney said the former state representative has been diagnosed with dementia. Judge John Blakey said he will interview him personally before making a determination.

The judge's decision regarding Acevedo's testimony could determine whether the government is able to wrap up its case against Madigan this week or next at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Madigan and co-defendant Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

