Former Cook County commissioner says he had no-work contract in ex-IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jurors on Wednesday heard what could be crucial new testimony in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

On the stand with the promise of immunity was one of Madigan's self-described foot soldiers, and someone prosecutors say received no-work jobs from ComEd in order to curry favor with Madigan.

Ed Moody arrived in court armed with a letter of immunity in exchange for his truthful testimony. Because, while Moody may not be a household name, the former Cook County commissioner provided some of the most damning testimony heard so far.

Moody testified, under oath, to receiving a consulting contract from ComEd, worth over $354,000. Except, he never did any work for ComEd.

Moody said he got that contract after asking Madigan for help. At the time, Moody and his twin brother, Fred, were the 13th Ward's top precinct captains, lauded for their door-knocking skills. Madigan would often dispatch them across the state to help out during tough political campaigns.

"This is how I reward my good soldiers," is what Moody alleges Madigan told him during their meeting, adding that "you'll make your $45,000.You'll be working for Mike McClain."

Over the next six years, Moody sent monthly invoices to a variety of lobbyists, who would then in turn bill ComEd for his services to the tune of $4,500 a month.

Years later, with ComEd already under investigation for engaging in a conspiracy to bribe Madigan, the FBI was listening in, as ComEd-executive-turned-government-mole Fidel Marquez recorded an in-person meeting with one of those lobbyists.

Testimony could heat up again Thursday. With prosecutors saying former alderman-turned-government-informant Daniel Solis could take the stand before the week is out.

Madigan and Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

