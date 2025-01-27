Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan defense to continue closing arguments in corruption trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's defense team are expected to continue their final presentation to the jury on Monday.

Madigan's team start in Friday afternoon, following a 12-hour closing argument delivered by the government over two and a half days.

His attorney asked the jury to see Madigan not as a mythical figure, a Sphinx, as he was called by some, but as a man and fellow citizen.

Earlier Friday, however, in wrapping up the government's closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told the jury, "We have proven to you beyond a reasonable doubt each of the counts alleged in the indictment. Madigan and McClain are guilty of each count in which they are charged."

MacArthur also made the point that in order to find Madigan, and his co-defendant Mike McClain, guilty of racketeering, which is the 23-count indictment's umbrella charge, the focus is not on whether all the elements of the crime were committed.

Instead, it's on the agreement between the parties to participate in a criminal enterprise that affects interstate commerce by committing at least two criminal acts within a specified timeframe.

On Friday, the judge told the jury not to expect to start their deliberations before Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the jury had yet to enter the court room.

