Potential jurors to be interviewed Wednesday in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection continues Wednesday in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Potential jurors will be interviewed.

Two have already been dismissed.

Legal expert Chris Hotaling joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday morning to give more insight about the process.

"So, it's looking, really, for those people, who can fairly, impartially, openly consider all of the evidence that will be put forward," he said.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Potential jurors to be interviewed Wednesday in corruption trial

The process was expected to begin about 9 a.m.

Jury selection is expected to take several days and the trial several months

Madigan faces bribery and racketeering charges.

