Process to select jury in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial begins Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury selection process starts Tuesday in the trial of longtime former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Madigan had been indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges as a part of what federal prosecutors call "the Madigan enterprise," where they say he allegedly committed crimes for his personal gain and his political allies.

Tuesday prospective jurors will fill out questionnaires with the in-court portion of jury selection beginning on Wednesday.

Charged along with Madigan is former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain.

A federal grand jury handed down a superseding indictment in October 2022, adding a new charge of conspiracy.

According to the indictment, his job was to conceal and hide the illegal operation of the enterprise shielding Madigan from the criminal activity.

At the heart of the prosecution's case is former Alderman Danny Solis, who wore a wire as a cooperating witness for the feds after being charged in his own corruption case.

This is a man who sold his office," former federal prosecutor Ron Sater said. "He has admitted to that, but he hasn't done a single day in jail, so what the defense is going to say is the prosecution bought his testimony."

"Mike Madigan was seen as being one of the most careful, most cautious, most deliberative politicians ever in the history of Illinois," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said. "He never took chances. He was very much behind the scenes. He never played his cards in public and yet he has been caught up in this indictment."

With the trial about to begin, Madigan's attorneys declined to comment.

Jury selection is expected to take several day and the trial several months

