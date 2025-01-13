Prosecutors play unheard recording, try to catch Michael Madigan in lie during cross-examination

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When Michael Madigan chose to take the stand in his own defense last week, his decision stunned most legal and political observers because of what is happening at the Dirksen Federal Building Monday.

The former Illinois House speaker is facing the fight of his life: going up against seasoned government prosecutors determined to prove his guilt.

In perhaps the most consequential day of the trial so far, Madigan walked into Chicago's federal courthouse Monday morning, ready to take the stand in his own defense for a third day. Gone were the mostly sympathetic questions from his legal team, as the government took their turn.

An undercover recording of a previously unheard telephone call between Madigan and his co-defendant, Mike McClain, was played early in the day. During the call, they appear to address the contracts ComEd gave to a handful of the then-speaker's political allies.

"Some of these guys have made out like bandits, Mike," Madigan said.

"Oh my God, for very little work, too," McClain said.

"Yeah," Madigan said.

With legal arguments over what questions could be broached during cross-examination consuming the entire morning, it's still too early to determine whether the former speaker's high-stakes gamble will pay off or backfire, as the more than three-month bribery trial enters its final stretch.

Prosecutors focused their initial efforts on trying to prove Madigan lied on direct, when he said he did not know some of the people hired on his behalf were not doing any work.

"You didn't have an idea that your precinct captain wasn't doing a lick of work for ComEd? Is that your testimony?" prosecutor Amarjeet Bhachu said.

"Yes, it is," Madigan said.

During his testimony last week, Madigan sought to portray himself as a thoughtful, non-confrontational leader, who sought to help those who asked, as a matter of course.

But, he denied any wrongdoing, insisting that any jobs or contracts given to his allies or to his own private tax law firm were not bribes given in exchange for any action on his part.

Madigan's cross-examination will continue into Tuesday, after which, the former speaker's defense team has indicated they still have at least two more witnesses to call before resting their case.

