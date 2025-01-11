Courtroom experts say Mike Madigan taking stand in corruption trial is risky, but could pay off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an unexpected courtroom curveball, the state's most powerful former politician took the stand in his own defense.

This week, Michael Madigan flatly denied accusations that he used his elected position to steer business to his private law firm, and worked to distance himself from his long-time friend and co-defendant.

But, courtroom experts tell the I-Team having the accused take the stand in this case is a gamble, especially with cross-examination from federal prosecutors.

A man who's no stranger to sitting in chambers of power took an entirely different chair as a witness for the defense in his own corruption trial this week.

"I don't think this is a Hail Mary; I think this is something that he was going to do before the trial started. I think he wanted to testify," said Damon Cheronis, a criminal defense attorney.

Cheronis, who's defended alleged racketeers and international spies to movie moguls accused of sexual assault and a witness in the Madigan trial, Lou Lang, said putting Madigan on the stand is a risk.

"Cross-examination can be devastating. It can be devastating to witnesses who are telling the truth, witnesses who are lying. You have a seasoned prosecutor who gets to ask leading questions, who's been studying this case for five years now," Cheronis said.

But, there is the possibility of reward.

"I mean, he came off as a, you know, charismatic, smart, you know, charming guy, you know. And I don't think that was theater. I think that's probably how he is. And we'll see how the jury responds to it," Cheronis said.

Expected to helm cross-examination next week is seasoned federal prosecutor Amar Bhachu, who's tried hundreds of cases, including a winning corruption case against former long-time Chicago power broker Alderman Ed Burke.

"Speaker Madigan's life is on the line. His career is on the line. His reputation is on the line. So, he took a gamble, and we will see eventually, when the jury eventually gets the case, how they took that gamble. But it's a risk. It's a big risk. So, I was surprised to see it," former federal prosecutor Chris Hotaling said.

Hotaling said it's uncommon for a defendant to testify in a case like this. He said it leaves the door wide open for the feds to strike.

"When we talk about risks of having a defendant testify, that's probably the biggest one, that you're giving the government yet another shot, another bite at the apple to put forth their very, very best evidence, and doing it this time specifically questioning the defendant about it," Hotaling said.

Hotaling said jurors needed to hear from Madigan himself for any chance at a full acquittal.

Madigan's corruption trial resumes next week with the former speaker in the hot seat.

