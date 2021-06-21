Windy City LIVE

Pour Moi helps men get great skin

EMBED <>More Videos

Great skincare for men from Pour Moi Skincare

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

Great skin is all about looking younger - and men are no different. The Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare 3-step Rotating System uses the finest ingredients, made in France to make your skin look young and vibrant.

Ulli Haslacher tells Ryan how June is a celebration of younger-looking skin and chats about the importance of quenching your skin in your climate and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.

Plus they have a Windy City Live Summer Essentials Trio: Midwest special going on through July 5th, 2021. Get the essentials trio - a $137 value for only $77, plus FREE shipping, PLUS a free gift with purchase - the spongy!!! Head to their website to get yours today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Enjoy summer grilling with American Sale
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Get a glimpse of the 2021 Chicago Auto Show
TOP STORIES
Tornado touches down in DuPage Co., damaging trees, homes
Tornado destroys Naperville home, leaving couple on couch covered in debris
Woman stabbed to death in Loop was 'accomplished scholar'
Teen rescues brother, 6, as tornado hit home
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Actor who played Gunther on 'Friends' reveals cancer fight
IL reports 185 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Show More
54 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Trans youth find support, joy with mentorship program
Naperville residents reflect on experience, face major damage following overnight tornado
William, Harry had argument over bullying allegations, book claims
Amazon Prime Day is 'a really a big day for the scammers,' BBB says
More TOP STORIES News