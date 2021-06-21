This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.
Great skin is all about looking younger - and men are no different. The Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare 3-step Rotating System uses the finest ingredients, made in France to make your skin look young and vibrant.
Ulli Haslacher tells Ryan how June is a celebration of younger-looking skin and chats about the importance of quenching your skin in your climate and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.
Plus they have a Windy City Live Summer Essentials Trio: Midwest special going on through July 5th, 2021. Get the essentials trio - a $137 value for only $77, plus FREE shipping, PLUS a free gift with purchase - the spongy!!! Head to their website to get yours today!
Pour Moi helps men get great skin
