This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.
The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!
It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!
Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about how climate really affects your skin, and how her new system will help our skin.
For Chicago, especially in the fall/winter months we experience a "Polar Coaster" - going from moderate to cold weather within days. Their system helps keep your skin looking and feeling great!
They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Get their Winter's Winning Kit: The Midwest. It's a $128 value - all for $59! No code is needed - just click here for the special pricing.
Pour Moi Skincare makes TIME Magazine's 100 best inventions list
