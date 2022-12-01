Chicago Public School teacher shot, killed while driving in Far South Side shooting

Chicago Public School teacher Quentine Carradine was killed Monday after he was shot while driving on Chicago's Far South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is mourning the loss of a Chicago Public School teacher after he was shot and killed while driving.

Quentine Carradine was the soul- the pulse of his family.

"My baby has been working since he was 16 years old. He held down two jobs to make sure he take care of his family so they never want for nothing," said Quentine's mom, Carmel Carradine.

His children said his job with Chicago Public School was so much more than just work.

"He was a teacher. He looked after the kids. He was a coach, somebody that they looked up to. A mentor," said Shakiyla Carradine, Quentine's daughter.

CPS said Quentine was an "integral part" of New Sullivan Elementary through his work in Special Education and as a basketball coach.

After school on Monday, Chicago police said Quentine was gunned down crossing 87th Street and King Drive, just a few blocks from his mother's home.

Her grief is excruciating.

"Whoever did this to him is wrong, they shouldn't have did him like -- killed him like he was a dog in the street. He was a very good person," Carmel said.

Investigators on Chicago's Far South Side don't know if Quentine was, perhaps, caught in the crossfire of a shooting. They still have few details about what happened or who was involved.

His family is furious.

"These hooligans out here killing people, taking lives for no reason," said Quentine's sister. "We want the person who did this to my brother -- shattered our family."

The family said they want to know who fired the shot that took their brother, son and father, just before his 50th birthday.

