The Federal Communications Commission does not call people asking for money, but scammers are spoofing the FCC's toll-free number and asking people for money.
The FCC said that if you get such a call, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY.
Most of these robocalls are part of a "Chinese language" scam. Some say they are with the foreign consulate, some say they are collecting fines.
Click here for more details on this scam. The website includes information about tactics international bad actors use when they try to scam Chinese Americans and Chinese citizens living abroad. The article, which is also available in traditional Chinese, includes tips and recommendations for what you can do if you receive such a phone call. If you feel you're the victim of such a scam, report it to local law enforcement.
If you think you've received one of these calls, report it to the FCC.
Complaints can be filed, at no cost through, the FCC Consumer Complaint Center at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us. You can also file your complaint with the FTC at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.
Quick Tip: Scammers impersonating FCC employees, asking for money
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News