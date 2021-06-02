robbery

4 women steal racks of clothes worth over $10K from Old Orchard Nordstrom, Skokie police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Skokie police are investigating a brazen theft that took place Tuesday morning.

Officers said four female suspects walked into the Nordstrom at Westfield Old Orchard mall and stole whole racks of items, carrying more than $10,000 worth of high-end purses, scarves and socks.

Police said one of the thieves threatened a guard with a bolt cutter. They all appeared to be in their early 20s, and several male suspects also helped in the store's parking lot, according to police.

RELATED: Cicero shooting: Uber driver shot in attempted robbery ID'd as NW Indiana father of 3

Officials are looking for a purple Pontiac Bonneville with Illinois license plates in connection with the incident.

The alleged robbery took place just after 11:10 a.m. No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847-933-TIPS. Tipsters can also text "Skokie" and the information to 847411.
