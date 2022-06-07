Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing, battery on Chinatown platform: Chicago police

Markel Green was arrested Monday in the 7500-block of South Stony Island Avenue in Grand Crossing and charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to CPD.
Investigators said a male suspect stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face, then assaulted another 20-year-old woman on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown platform about 10:30 a.m. last Wednesday.
The 20-year-old woman was able to avoid the stabbing, but the suspect punched her in the face with his fist, police said.
The 22-year-old woman sought treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No information was immediately available on her condition.
The same man later swung a construction cone at a woman at the Roosevelt stop, police said.
Green is due in court Tuesday.
