Quick Tip

How and when to contribute to your retirement savings

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many working Americans don't have a retirement savings account.

According to BankRate.com, about 38% of U.S. workers have never had a retirement account, and many people who do have one say they are way behind.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how much to contribute to your savings, and when to do it.

The general rule for your 401k account is you should be putting in 10% of your income, but don't let this discourage or disappoint you.

If you have to do less, just put in what you can afford.

According to experts, the best time to start saving for retirement is today, not some day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoquick tipsave moneysavingsi teamretirement
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News