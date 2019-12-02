Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to post bail for man seen on video being body-slammed by Chicago officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson says he's posting bail for a Chicago man who was captured on video being slammed to the ground by a police officer on Thanksgiving Day.Rev. Jackson announced Monday that he plans to post bail on behalf of 29-year-old Bernard Kersh, who is facing an aggravated battery of a peace officer charge and several misdemeanor charges.Kersh was drinking alcohol at a bus stop in the Chatham neighborhood last Thursday, Chicago police said. When he was approached by two officers, police said Kersh became verbally abusive, threatening them and spitting in an officer's face.Prosecutors on Sunday said Kersh twice licked an officer's face before spitting on him.Police said an officer performed an "emergency takedown" after Kersh allegedly resisted arrest, which was captured on a video posted to social media. The officer is suspended while an investigation into his actions takes place.Rev. Jackson said the use of an "emergency takedown" was unacceptable."This young man's skull could have been cracked," Rev. Jackson said. "They said he licked the face of the officer then spit in his face. It is clear he is mentally ill. He needs help, not to be body-slammed."Kersh's attorney Sami Azhari said on Sunday that Kersh is diagnosed with schizophrenia."This is an individual that suffers from schizophrenia. He's suffered from it for the last six years. He needs some serious help and the fact that the officer reacted the way he did was completely out of control," Azhari said.Prosecutors presented more information over the weekend about Kersh's criminal history.Most recently, prosecutors said he was charged with a felony resisting a police officer in October 2018.According to data from CPD, he was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer back in June 2018.The Fraternal Order of Police has said the officer's actions were justified and that he should be reinstated immediately.