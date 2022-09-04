Chicago shooting: Man shot in face in River North drive-by, Chicago police say

A man was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in River North, Chicago, police said. Shots were fired in the 400 block of North LaSalle Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the face while driving downtown Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The drive-by shooting happened at about 8:55 p.m. in the River North neighborhood's 400 block of North La Salle Street, police said. A 38-year-old man was driving southbound on La Salle Street when a black Jeep approached and an unknown male offender fired four shots into his vehicle.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 shot, critically hurt during argument in the Loop, police say

The victim was shot in the right cheek and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.