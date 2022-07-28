Rivian announces layoffs at Normal, IL plant; CEO cities inflation as reason for reductions

Rivian, which manafactures its electric vehicles in Normal, Illinois, announced it would be laying off 6% of its workforce.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rivian Automotive announced company layoffs that will affect its plant in Normal, Illinois.

The Amazon-backed electric car manufacturer said it will be laying off about 6% of the company's workforce.

Rivian employs around 14,000 employees at its Normal facility and the layoffs would cut staffing by about 840 people.

In an email to workers, CEO R.J. Scaringe said that inflation, rising interest rates and increases in prices as the main factors for the layoffs.

Rivian currently manufactures electric pickups, SUVs and also Amazon's electric delivery fleet from its plant just two hours south of Chicago.

The automaker is currently in the works to open a second manufacturing plant in Georgia which will employ 7,500 workers at full capacity.