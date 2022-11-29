Tow truck driver sentenced in road rage murder after semi-truck driver shot 3 times on I-88

Anthony Tillmon has been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted in the road rage murder of Eduardo Munoz during a 2017 incident on I-88.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The tow truck driver convicted in a road rage murder in Oak Brook has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A judge found Anthony Tillmon guilty in May of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz, of Northlake, during a 2017 incident on I-88.

Prosecutors said around 4 p.m. on April 21, 2017, Tillmon and Munoz got into a fight on eastbound I-88 near York Road in southwest suburban Oak Brook. Tillmon was behind the wheel of a tow truck and Munoz was driving an 18-wheeler.

"Witnesses observed Tillmon and Munoz arguing and driving aggressively next to each other," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin previously said.

The fight lasted about three and a half miles, at which point prosecutors said Tillmon, while driving, pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the semi. Munoz was shot three times.

The victim was able to pull his truck over. He died about an hour and a half later at Elmhurst Hospital.

Illinois State Police said Tillmon left the scene but investigators were able to link him to the crime through surveillance video, I-Pass records and witnesses.

"We had witnesses as well as immediate response from officers that were in the area. We were able to get a lot of information right away," ISP Captain Bob Meeder said, according to previous reports.

Those who knew Munoz said he was a family man, engaged to be married and an active member of his church community.

"He served the community. He would give bikes. He was there for the kids, just giving to the community. He was a person willing to do whatever he could just to help other people. We saw the joy. Everybody you'll talk to, they're going to tell you, the smile on his face. He shined," Pastor Larry Perez at U-Turn Covenant Church said following the incident.

Munoz's fiancée previously told ABC7 Eyewitness News he was minutes away from the end of his shift when he was killed.