5 rideshare, food delivery drivers targeted by armed robbers on same South Austin block: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are putting rideshare and food delivery drivers on alert after a string of armed robberies on the West Side.

There have been five incidents since February, with the latest robbery happening on Sunday. They all happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard:

5100 block of West Washington Blvd on February 7, 2024 at 11:12 p.m.

5100 block of West Washington Blvd on February 20, 2024 at 1:30 a.m.

5100 block of West Washington Blvd on March 18, 2024 at 11:45 p.m.

5100 block of West Washington Blvd on March 30, 2024 at 8:32 p.m.

5100 block of West Washington Blvd on March 31, 2024 at 6:40 p.m.

Police said the victims were robbed after they deliver food or drop off a ride share customer.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-8253.

