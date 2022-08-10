CPD Consent Decree Dir. Robert Boik fired after dispute with Supt. David Brown dispute: sources

Chicago Police Department Consent Decree Director Robert Boik has been fired and replaced with Tina Skahill, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the man tasked with overseeing court mandated police reforms within the department has been fired.

Sources told ABC7 Robert Boik was fired over a dispute with Supt. David Brown over staffing related to meeting consent decree requirements.

The department would not comment on the circumstances surrounding Boik's departure, but did say Tina Skahill has taken over leadership of the office of constitutional policing and reform.

"Robert Boik is no longer a member of the Chicago Police Department. Beyond that, we do not comment on personnel matters. Effective today, Tina Skahilk will serve as the executive director of office of constitutional policing and reform," CPD's statement said.