Biggest scams targeting your wallet

The cloud security group " Feedzai" conducted a financial crimes report and said it found that Chicago had a 56% increase in these types of scams.
The report ranked Chicago as the 7th riskiest city.
RELATED: Cybersecurity awareness month: How to protect your passwords, accounts from cybercriminals
The top financial crimes to watch out for:
Full Feedzai report here
Top Fraud Scams according to Feedzai:
1. Purchase scams
2. Social engineering scams
3. Impersonation scams
4. Account Takeover (ATO) Fraud
5. Smishing scams
Riskiest U.S. Cities for Fraud:
With fraud on the rise, the report analyzed fraud rates geographically in the United States to reveal the cities with the highest increase in fraud over the past year. The riskiest cities were:
1. Las Vegas (with fraud up 411%)
2. New York (up 396%)
3. Charleston (up 251%)
4. Nashville (up 193%)
5. San Diego (up 97%)
6. Orlando (up 80%)
7. Chicago (up 56%)
8. New Orleans (up 48%)
Consumer Tips to Prevent Online Fraud from Feedzai:
1. Listen to Your Bank - Banks are constantly studying and learning about the latest fraud trends. And they have a vested interest in keeping their consumers safe from fraud. Your bank's educational resources are designed to protect you. Make sure you read/watch them and heed their advice.
2. Use Biometrics and 2FA - Enable biometric or two-factor capabilities on your mobile devices, such as facial scans or one-time passwords. Not only do these solutions improve security, but they can also ensure a much smoother experience.
3. Protect Your Information - Be mindful of text messages, emails or websites designed to trick you into revealing personal information. If you receive a suspicious communication claiming to be from your bank, don't engage. Instead, report your suspicions to the bank.