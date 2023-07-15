Schaumburg senior living facility deemed uninhabitable after large fire

The Emerald Village senior living facility was deemed uninhabitable after a large fire in Schaumburg on West Wise Road.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's unclear when residents will be allowed to return to the Emerald Village senior living facility in Schaumburg.

A fire on Friday damaged 20 units, and the building has been deemed uninhabitable. Chopper 7HD was over the scene in the 100 block of West Wise Road, where Schaumburg firefighters were battling the blaze.

Officials said two apartments on the fourth floor of the building caught fire around mid-afternoon. They believe one unit caught fire first, and then the blaze spread to the other. The cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping residents find a place to stay.

Four residents, a firefighter and police officer were treated for smoke inhalation. All of the hospitalizations were precautionary, officials said.