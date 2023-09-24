A Schererville crash injured several on Route 30 and Burr Street Saturday night, police say. One vehicle involved appeared to have been split in half.

Vehicle appears split in half after violent NW Indiana crash; several injured: Schererville police

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Several people were injured in a serious crash in northwest Indiana Saturday night, police said.

One vehicle appeared to be split in half after the violent incident on Route 30 and Burr Street in Schererville.

Debris could be seen all over the roadway, including a small shoe.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the conditions of those injured or how the crash occurred. They also did not provide any identifying information regarding the victims.

Route 30 was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.