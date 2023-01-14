Man critically hurt in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus in Norwood Park East, CFD says

A school bus crash involving two other vehicles left a man critically hurt near Caldwell and Devon in Norwood Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus on Chicago's Far North Side, fire officials said.

Video captured the scene earlier on Saturday morning at Caldwell and Devon in the Norwood Park East neighborhood.

ABC7 was told that no students were on the bus at the time.

The man had to be extricated from his vehicle, and no one else was hurt.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

SEE ALSO | Chicago couple killed in 21-car Florida crash while celebrating years-delayed honeymoon, family says