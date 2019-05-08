museum of science and industry

Museum of Science and Industry offering free admission to Illinois residents

Richard Browning demonstrated a flight with his gravity jet suit, part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will get the chance to check out the Museum of Science and Industry for free next month.

More than a dozen exhibits will be on display, including the "Wired to Wear" wearable technology exhibit and "Science Storms," which lets you control a 40-foot tornado. Some exhibits may require an additional, time-entry ticket.

Located at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, the Museum of Science and Industry is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests just need to show proof of Illinois residency for free admission June 3rd through the 5th.

