Museum of Science and Industry offering free admission to Illinois residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will get the chance to check out the Museum of Science and Industry for free next month.More than a dozen exhibits will be on display, including the "Wired to Wear" wearable technology exhibit and "Science Storms," which lets you control a 40-foot tornado. Some exhibits may require an additional, time-entry ticket.Located at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, the Museum of Science and Industry is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests just need to show proof of Illinois residency for free admission June 3rd through the 5th.For more information, click here