Tire smashes through semi windshield on outbound I-55 in Southwest Suburbs; minor injuries reported

A tire smashed through the windshield of a semi on the Stevenson Expressway Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tire smashed through the windshield of a semi in the outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 1st Avenue on outbound I-55 between Summit and McCook. The tire could be seen embedded in the truck's windshield on the driver's side.

Illinois State Police said around 3:30 p.m. a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving in the northbound lanes when it lost its rear driver's side tire. The tire traveled across all lanes and struck the semi, which was driving on the southbound side of I-55.

The semi-driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. ISP did not say whether the driver of the Tahoe sustained any injuries.