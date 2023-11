Chopper7 was over the scene of a semi-truck crash on I-80 near Joliet Thursday afternoon.

Semi-truck crash shuts down traffic on I-80 eastbound lanes near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper7 was over the scene of a semi-truck crash on I-80 near Joliet Thursday afternoon.

Some eastbound lanes on I-80 appeared to be shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene.

A semi-truck was shown to have sustained heavy damage.

The crash appeared to happen near the bridge that passes over the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.