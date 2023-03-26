WATCH LIVE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaSalle County, National Weather Service says | RADAR

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 8:15PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for LaSalle County until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds upwards of 50 mph and hail is possible.

The storm system could bring damaging winds and brief tornadoes in the south suburbs, NWS said in a tweet Sunday.

Storm could begin to movie in between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. along or south of I-80, according to Meteorologist Greg Dutra.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms and a very low, but possible chance, that one produces a tornado warning, he said.

