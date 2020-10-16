child sex assault

Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning in West Chesterfield, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest was being questioned Thursday after he was allegedly seen sexually assaulting a young girl during online learning in the West Chesterfield neighborhood, police said.

Police said the girl was seen performing a sexual act on a male in the 200-block of 89th Place at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday through an online remote learning application.


Police responded and took a man into custody. The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for evaluation. Her condition has not been released.

An investigation by Area Two detectives into the incident is ongoing.


Police did not say who witnessed the incident or whether the online learning application was associated with a specific school.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
