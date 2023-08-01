Chicago's Shedd Aquarium to get $500 million renovation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Years in the making, the Shedd Aquarium is getting a $500 million facelift.

From a new entrance, to an expanded Grand Hall, the renovations promise to enhance the Shedd experience.

In a morning press conference, Shedd Aquarium officials, joined by Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, detailed a new lakeside learning studio for students, new exhibits, and a renovated 35 foot tunnel for underwater creatures.

"Shedd is building on its legacy and in doing so it's generating significant economic impact, and jobs as its vision for itself in 2030 comes to life," Pritzker said during the conference. "Its latest expansion reminds us all why Shedd leads in on the national stage in conservation and environmental education."

Governor Pritzker also shared with the audience that the Shedd has a special place in his heart. He proposed to his wife there!

Mayor Johnson spoke about how the renovation will bring in more visitors.

"By modernizing and enhancing the aquarium experience the Shedd expects to bring tens of thousands of more visitors to our city every year," Johnson said. "That economic impact is what helps the city invest in its people."

Construction work on the Shedd Aquarium will begin in a few weeks, and is expected to be done in four phases over four years.

The Shedd serves 2 million visitors a year.