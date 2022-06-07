Triple shooting: Teen among 3 shot in Altgeld Gardens, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen is among three people wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's Far South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.The shooting happened in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood's 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue at about 3:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Three victims were near a courtyard area when they were approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.A 14-year-old boy was struck to the arm and transported to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported in good condition, police said.Two adults were also wounded. A 24-year-old man was struck to the face and a 45-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the chest, police said. Both victims were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.A weapon was recovered on the scene, police said. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.Authorities did not provide further information about the shooting.