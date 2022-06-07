child shot

Triple shooting: Teen among 3 shot in Altgeld Gardens, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen among 3 shot on Far South Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen is among three people wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's Far South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood's 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue at about 3:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Three victims were near a courtyard area when they were approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

A 14-year-old boy was struck to the arm and transported to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, initially reported in good condition, police said.

Two adults were also wounded. A 24-year-old man was struck to the face and a 45-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the chest, police said. Both victims were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, police said. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not provide further information about the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaltgeld gardenstriple shootingchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violencechicago violencechicago fire departmentchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Girl, 3, wounded in Longwood Manor after shots fired into home
Family seeks answers after girl shot, killed on birthday on South Side
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
Girl, 6, shot in backyard on South Side, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officer with hatchet ID'd
Amtrak hits car in Berwyn; Metra BNSF trains moving again with delays
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
Woman says $1,400 tax refund disappeared from money app
Show More
24th civil lawsuit officially filed against former Texans QB
Cops probed after video shows response to man's drowning death
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood
Mayor Lightfoot announces reelection bid
Man shot while sleeping on bench in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News