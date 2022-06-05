Wheeling Police Department investigating after 2 found shot to death on residential street

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death early Sunday morning in north suburban Wheeling, police said.Wheeling officers responded about 4:50 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in a residential area near the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road. When they arrived, they found two bodies - one male and one female, police said.They appeared to have been shot. A handgun was also found nearby.Wheeling police are working to identify the individuals and figure out what happened.Based on preliminary investigation and evidence, Wheeling police do not believe there is a greater threat to the public.