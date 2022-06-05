double shooting

Wheeling Police Department investigating after 2 found shot to death on residential street

Wheeling shooting: 2 found near Lakeview Drive, Buffalo Grove Road
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death early Sunday morning in north suburban Wheeling, police said.

Wheeling officers responded about 4:50 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in a residential area near the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road. When they arrived, they found two bodies - one male and one female, police said.

They appeared to have been shot. A handgun was also found nearby.

Wheeling police are working to identify the individuals and figure out what happened.

Based on preliminary investigation and evidence, Wheeling police do not believe there is a greater threat to the public.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

