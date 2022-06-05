Wheeling Police Department investigating after 2 found shot to death on residential street

Wheeling officers responded about 4:50 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in a residential area near the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road. When they arrived, they found two bodies - one male and one female, police said.
They appeared to have been shot. A handgun was also found nearby.
Wheeling police are working to identify the individuals and figure out what happened.
Based on preliminary investigation and evidence, Wheeling police do not believe there is a greater threat to the public.
